Patch Notes [0.2.0.5868] - 2024-04-08

Removed
- Removed other languages from the game at the moment (they are work in progress and were causing a lot of issues).
Fixed
- Selecting an item in the inventory in Marketplace, would not allow player to move the selection bac to Marketplace.
- Continuously pressing F will no longer break the tutorial quests on Week 1.
- Changed the keyboard input method, to allow players with various keyboard layouts to play the game (the tutorials will currently refer only to the US keyboard layout though).
- Walking animation will be now stopped when blocked by UI.
- Outpost locations will now only give rewards once.
- Text during the Scribe Intro will now inherit animation from main game dialogues, improving readability.
- Castle map navigation should be now more intuitive.
- Reduced player running speed.
- Buying some items will no longer refund them back to the store at the start of new Week.
- Going back to main menu during the End of Demo screen will no longer cause the Recap Video to play in the background.
Changed files in this update