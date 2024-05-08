Japanese Localization OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 14304723 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 20:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Fellow detectives,

Thank you for your patience, we know it's been a bummer that the Japanese localization was not part of the release build. But, the wait is over and you can now start your investigations on the Zephyr with Japanese texts.

On top of the new language, we've been working on some highly requested Quality-of-Life improvements. Here's the full changelog for you:

Build version 1.1.0, 2024-05-08

Medium patch adding Japanese, remappable keys, and a host of small fixes:

Added keybindings feature: You can now remap keys in the main menu!

Added Japanese translation

Fixed some game logic errors (e.g. characters referring to things that didn't happen in your run)

Fixed a bug where players settings weren't properly saved between sessions

Fixed a bug where evidence stayed highlighted in UI when not selected

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would fade out when it shouldn't

Corrected dozens of typos in English language

We are aware that a small number of players still gets stuck starting the game. After trying a series of fixes, the next one unfortunately requires a larger rework of a core system. We're still working on it!

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback - keep it coming, Detectives.

See you aboard the Zephyr!