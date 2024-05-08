New Dragon-Knight Job

-
-
Tier 2 Job that can put any spell into Breath form: altered area-of-effect in the shape of a T
-
Works with almost every spell: Flames, Cure, Haste, Upon Death
-
Works with other special skills like Guard, Double-cast, Infuse (Melee only)
-
-
New Features
-
Upon the second run-through of the story mode (after finishing the first), enemies have upgraded jobs. They'll have Tier 2 jobs instead of the Tier 1 jobs that appeared in the first run-through. This is to have the second run-through feel different and be sufficiently challenging.
-
Swap Job Button. If you have correct job upgrades you can more easily swap your Main Job and Sub Job.
-
New Cloaks of Dragons item that grants Breath: Flames ability and the upgraded version offers the Dragon Knight class.
-
Hold Down DPAD for faster cursor navigation. Works how you would expect: hold down an arrow key and then after a short time the cursor will quickly move in that direction.
-
Necromancer's Upon Death may now have AOE. There is a new upgrade to increase its AOE. Lancer's Charge now increases the AOE of Upon Death instead of the ability that it triggers.
-
Timeline appears when viewing the scene and considering whether to continue casting or not.
-
More random maps will appear in Bandit missions and Mercenary Training missions.
-
Expected HP absorption from magic or weapon will appear over the caster when selecting a target
-
You may now use Guard with Bombard, Direct Shot, and Sniper Shot
-
AI Improvements
- When your party is much stronger than the enemy, the enemy is more likely to engage than delay
- Dumb AI units (soldiers, bandits) now think they have more accuracy than they actually do, resulting in them attacking more often and being idle less.
- AI no longer considers enemy Rage. Oftentimes enemies attack their own units that they expect to die, to remove any Rage that could be gained by their opponent. It appeared as though the AI was making a mistake.
- Enemy is less likely to buff melee units that are not near an opponent.
-
-
Fixes
- Fixed crash that could occur with Champions and one of its upgrades
- Fixed issue where items would disappear when trying to remove an item that grants a job
- Change Job Bonus descriptions to be more consistent with the number appearing on right or left of text.
- Controller orientation settings now correctly affect choosing direction with Wait
- Buffed Berserk HP, Speed, and Concentration to be more inline with other Tier 2 jobs
Changed files in this update