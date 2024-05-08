New Dragon-Knight Job

Upon the second run-through of the story mode (after finishing the first), enemies have upgraded jobs. They'll have Tier 2 jobs instead of the Tier 1 jobs that appeared in the first run-through. This is to have the second run-through feel different and be sufficiently challenging.

Swap Job Button. If you have correct job upgrades you can more easily swap your Main Job and Sub Job.

New Cloaks of Dragons item that grants Breath: Flames ability and the upgraded version offers the Dragon Knight class.

Hold Down DPAD for faster cursor navigation. Works how you would expect: hold down an arrow key and then after a short time the cursor will quickly move in that direction.

Necromancer's Upon Death may now have AOE. There is a new upgrade to increase its AOE. Lancer's Charge now increases the AOE of Upon Death instead of the ability that it triggers.

Timeline appears when viewing the scene and considering whether to continue casting or not.

More random maps will appear in Bandit missions and Mercenary Training missions.

Expected HP absorption from magic or weapon will appear over the caster when selecting a target

You may now use Guard with Bombard, Direct Shot, and Sniper Shot