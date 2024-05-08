May Alpha Update

Hello everyone!
A quick rundown of new features and improvements in "Underground Garage" Alpha on Steam, build
5114:
1. Damage System:
- Car parts will be damaged when in contact with environment.
2. Garage Hub:
- We can now move cars between parking, delivery zone and garage. Can be used by pressing placeholder "GarageHub" near garage entry or by APP.
3. Driving Camera:
- We changed behaviour of camera during driving, mainly during turns and when on reversed.
4. Quests:
- Uber Quest is now live, preview can be accessed after second tutorial mission.
5. Cars:
- We added new car - Nexa 115 and two new engines - I6 and V6.
6. UI:
- Added APP to manage Garage Hub, Shop, Inventory and others. Can be accessed by pressing TAB.
- We changed Journal, Inventory and Shop, though look is still not final.
- Added notification system, right now game will notify player if: car cannot by driven (lack of major components) or new quest is available.
Fixes:
- We fixed cars not spawning in traffic.
- Few crashes in Mechanic Mode.
Optimalization:
- +30 fps on High/Epic settings on tested machines.
Known Issues:
- Occasional incorrect driving behavior when below 30 fps.
- Some car elements cannot be painted correctly.
- Inconsistencies in the UI.
Current Priorities:
- Expanding notification system - more information for player during gameplay.
- Adding more quest content - we are finishing few key features that will allow us to add more quest content.
- Fixing all car parts to be properly painted.
- Finishing the UI to the final state.
Alpha is currently open to our most active community members on Discord.
Cheers,
Underground Garage Team
Changed files in this update