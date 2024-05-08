May Alpha Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14304686 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

A quick rundown of new features and improvements in "Underground Garage" Alpha on Steam, build

5114:

1. Damage System:

Car parts will be damaged when in contact with environment.

2. Garage Hub:

We can now move cars between parking, delivery zone and garage. Can be used by pressing placeholder "GarageHub" near garage entry or by APP.

3. Driving Camera:

We changed behaviour of camera during driving, mainly during turns and when on reversed.

4. Quests:

Uber Quest is now live, preview can be accessed after second tutorial mission.

5. Cars:

We added new car - Nexa 115 and two new engines - I6 and V6.

6. UI:

Added APP to manage Garage Hub, Shop, Inventory and others. Can be accessed by pressing TAB.

We changed Journal, Inventory and Shop, though look is still not final.

Added notification system, right now game will notify player if: car cannot by driven (lack of major components) or new quest is available.

Fixes:

We fixed cars not spawning in traffic.

Few crashes in Mechanic Mode.

Optimalization:

Optimalization: +30 fps on High/Epic settings on tested machines.

Known Issues:

Occasional incorrect driving behavior when below 30 fps.

Some car elements cannot be painted correctly.

Inconsistencies in the UI.

Current Priorities:

Expanding notification system - more information for player during gameplay.

Adding more quest content - we are finishing few key features that will allow us to add more quest content.

Fixing all car parts to be properly painted.

Finishing the UI to the final state.

Alpha is currently open to our most active community members on Discord.

Cheers,

Underground Garage Team