Shadows of Doubt V 36.09 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Hey detectives, we've got another experimental patch ready for you all with a bunch of fixes!

Fixed: Vandalism side jobs could choose apartments with no or not enough windows

Fixed: The correct passwords to black market dealers were not being accepted some of the time

Fixed: On some occasions innocent citizens were admitting to murders they didn’t commit (!)

Fixed: The game could not generate a city info txt file from compressed city data

Fixed: Errors in Dead of Night when killer’s home building did not feature a telephone router

Fixed: Disabled closing case for retirement

Fixed: Small chance of a pile of clothes blocking access to a low drawer*

Fixed: Head bob was broken in Dead of Night and certain other situations

Fixed: Sentry gun turrets did not unfold properly when alarm triggered if they weren’t visibly rendered.

Fixed: Rare error when loading in certain player apartments (no door appearing, rendering errors, audio errors)

Fixed: Some issues solves when buying/placing light switches in décor edit mode

Fixed: Restrictions put on cruncher use depending on position (for when positioned in inaccessible positions via decor edit mode; could otherwise result in clipping/teleporting of the player)

Fixed: Potential fix for sniper excessive shooting scenario

Fixed: Sitting in a chair after physics were recently active caused it to glitch out as it interacted with the player collider

Fixed: You can no longer sit on a chair unless it’s upright

Fixed: Player wasn’t able to sit in a chair if they had moved it away from its starting position

Better randomization of success/fail results with dialog