Shadows of Doubt V 36.09 Experimental Branch Patch Notes

Hey detectives, we've got another experimental patch ready for you all with a bunch of fixes!
Fixed: Vandalism side jobs could choose apartments with no or not enough windows
Fixed: The correct passwords to black market dealers were not being accepted some of the time
Fixed: On some occasions innocent citizens were admitting to murders they didn’t commit (!)
Fixed: The game could not generate a city info txt file from compressed city data
Fixed: Errors in Dead of Night when killer’s home building did not feature a telephone router
Fixed: Disabled closing case for retirement
Fixed: Small chance of a pile of clothes blocking access to a low drawer*
Fixed: Head bob was broken in Dead of Night and certain other situations
Fixed: Sentry gun turrets did not unfold properly when alarm triggered if they weren’t visibly rendered.
Fixed: Rare error when loading in certain player apartments (no door appearing, rendering errors, audio errors)
Fixed: Some issues solves when buying/placing light switches in décor edit mode
Fixed: Restrictions put on cruncher use depending on position (for when positioned in inaccessible positions via decor edit mode; could otherwise result in clipping/teleporting of the player)
Fixed: Potential fix for sniper excessive shooting scenario
Fixed: Sitting in a chair after physics were recently active caused it to glitch out as it interacted with the player collider
Fixed: You can no longer sit on a chair unless it’s upright
Fixed: Player wasn’t able to sit in a chair if they had moved it away from its starting position
Better randomization of success/fail results with dialog
- Requires a new city generation to appear/spawn/see
Changed depots in experimental branch