Dune Imperium: Digital 1.5.1 Release Notes

Today’s patch includes small quality-of-life updates focused on overall stability of the Mercenary Agents Challenge, a handful of AI improvements from community feedback, and more! Most visibly, the opponent’s timers should no longer appear on your turn.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where users could get stuck during leader selection on Android devices.

Hall of Oratory will now add persuasion when played with the Mentat.

Improved stability of Mercenary Agents challenge.

Fixed an issue where an opponent’s timers could appear on your turn.

AI is now better at playing Shifting Allegiances to disrupt opponents.

Users should now be able to deploy troops gained from the Emperor influence track with Masterstroke when applicable.

