 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dune: Imperium update for 9 May 2024

Dune Imperium: Digital 1.5.1 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14304607 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 23:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today’s patch includes small quality-of-life updates focused on overall stability of the Mercenary Agents Challenge, a handful of AI improvements from community feedback, and more! Most visibly, the opponent’s timers should no longer appear on your turn.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where users could get stuck during leader selection on Android devices.
  • Hall of Oratory will now add persuasion when played with the Mentat.
  • Improved stability of Mercenary Agents challenge.
  • Fixed an issue where an opponent’s timers could appear on your turn.
  • AI is now better at playing Shifting Allegiances to disrupt opponents.
  • Users should now be able to deploy troops gained from the Emperor influence track with Masterstroke when applicable.

How to link your account

  • Create a free Dire Wolf account by going here.
  • Login onto the console of your choosing
  • Play!

We’re continuing to learn from the community every day, so let us know what you love about the game, and drop us a line at support@direwolfdigital.com if you need help with anything.

Thanks for playing Dune: Imperium Digital!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1689501
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1689502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link