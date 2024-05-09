Dune Imperium: Digital 1.5.1 Release Notes

Today’s patch includes small quality-of-life updates focused on overall stability of the Mercenary Agents Challenge, a handful of AI improvements from community feedback, and more! Most visibly, the opponent’s timers should no longer appear on your turn.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where users could get stuck during leader selection on Android devices.
- Hall of Oratory will now add persuasion when played with the Mentat.
- Improved stability of Mercenary Agents challenge.
- Fixed an issue where an opponent’s timers could appear on your turn.
- AI is now better at playing Shifting Allegiances to disrupt opponents.
- Users should now be able to deploy troops gained from the Emperor influence track with Masterstroke when applicable.
How to link your account
- Create a free Dire Wolf account by going here.
- Login onto the console of your choosing
- Play!
We’re continuing to learn from the community every day, so let us know what you love about the game, and drop us a line at support@direwolfdigital.com if you need help with anything.
Thanks for playing Dune: Imperium Digital!
