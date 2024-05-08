Early Access | Update #3

Attention, Survivors!

We are pleased to announce the release of the third update for FatalZone, which, in addition to minor changes and optimizations, also includes new content!

New items:

New character class — Saboteur:

Every 120 seconds, the Saboteur activates one of two abilities, depending on his current HP:

— if HP is above 50%, Absolute Evasion is activated, rendering the Saboteur immune to enemy-inflicted damage for 20 seconds and boosting his own damage by 30%;

— if HP is below 50%, Absorption is activated, granting the Saboteur invulnerability for 20 seconds and a temporary 30% movement speed bonus, while also converting 50% of incoming damage into healing.

New Weapon Workshop building functionality:

You can now change your characters' equipment at the Workshop at any time!

"Thunder Shurikens" — throws several projectiles at random points in a semicircle in front of the character that penetrate any number of enemies and inflict physical damage;

"Dark Fusion Cube" — places a cube on the ground that shoots out rays of dark fire after a short pause.

Zombie Bear dashes at the Merc whenever it gets into the range of 4 and 10 meters from them. If the beast is closer or further than the specified distance, it will give chase at regular speed;

Ergot is an enemy surrounded by a damage-dealing aura that follows the Merc tirelessly and likes to hang out close to them.

New unique Biotech perk — "Toxic Fungus":

Every 25 seconds, it creates a mushroom that deals AoE damage over the next 10 seconds.

Other changes:

Ghost Rider

New music tracks have been added;

Reduced Fire Trail duration: 5 > 3 sec.

Reduced font size;

Reduced display time;

Adjusted display priority — the numbers will no longer overlap the Merc and their foes.

Bosses spawned by triggering interactive zones will now have a dedicated health bar.

The chest under the dome can now only be of first rarity.

Added unique effects and sounds when defeating certain enemy types.

Will now also display achievement names.

Mutators now will spawn fewer Exploding Zombies;

Mutators now will spawn fewer Large Zombies.

Reduced the base damage AoE for all levels;

Increased the damage AoE for the Cataclysm Evolution.

Increased base damage for all levels.

Increased base damage for all levels;

Burning damage has been increased when equipped with the corresponding Evolution, but its duration has been shortened.

Increased base damage for all levels.

The update also brings many other changes, including minor visual and audio fixes!

We would like to thank you for your patience and active support, and hope that you will stay tuned to see the future of FatalZone unfold with us!