New languages - Chinese, German, Spanish! Camera up!

Added 3 languages to the game: Spanish, German and Chinese.
Improvements:
- Code optimization was performed, the game became more stable.
- The camera is raised above the playing field by 20%.
- Added a link to Discord
Bugfixes:
- Geronimo will not get mutoken if he loses if there is a skill Service
- In the Crocodile Tears level, it is now possible to leave the level through the house using the gamepad.
- The shadows in the Crocodile Tears level have been fixed.
- The capsule in the Crocodile Tears level now does not create an alien egg on the pyramid.
- In the Small World level, Roland's fireworks and springs are sized to match the size of the machine.
Changed files in this update