MAJOR SUNSET SURVIVAL STATION update for 8 May 2024

New languages - Chinese, German, Spanish! Camera up!

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added 3 languages to the game: Spanish, German and Chinese.

Improvements:

  • Code optimization was performed, the game became more stable.
  • The camera is raised above the playing field by 20%.
  • Added a link to Discord

Bugfixes:

  • Geronimo will not get mutoken if he loses if there is a skill Service
  • In the Crocodile Tears level, it is now possible to leave the level through the house using the gamepad.
  • The shadows in the Crocodile Tears level have been fixed.
  • The capsule in the Crocodile Tears level now does not create an alien egg on the pyramid.
  • In the Small World level, Roland's fireworks and springs are sized to match the size of the machine.

