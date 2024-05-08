 Skip to content

MAJOR Hazard Hill Idle update for 8 May 2024

NEW MAP "Marshmallow Kingdom" Update 1

Features[/u]

  • New Map "Marshmallow Kingdom"
  • New Main menu Map UI

[u]Fixes

  • Fixed Main menu music not turning off

  • Fixed Tanks not spawning on some maps

  • Fixed Controllers not connecting

  • Fixed Some frames drop problems

  • Fixed Player tank blowing up for no reason XD

  • Henry (CEO of Disco Entertainment)

