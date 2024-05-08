 Skip to content

Duck Life 9 update for 8 May 2024

Day 2 Update

Build 14304489 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 15:09:22 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New overhead icons
  • Fixed training level cap bug when close to level 50
  • Fix animation looping during fishing
  • Implement fishing rod upgrade functionality during fishing
  • Fix dialogue locking when talking to Viola
  • Improve behaviour of climbable vines and stepping stones in overworld
  • Fix softlock that sometimes occurred when attempting to skip news cutscenes
  • Fixed duck task stealing in Flock
  • Fixed jumping conversations in Flock
  • Tweaked duck AI decision making

