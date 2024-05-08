- New overhead icons
- Fixed training level cap bug when close to level 50
- Fix animation looping during fishing
- Implement fishing rod upgrade functionality during fishing
- Fix dialogue locking when talking to Viola
- Improve behaviour of climbable vines and stepping stones in overworld
- Fix softlock that sometimes occurred when attempting to skip news cutscenes
- Fixed duck task stealing in Flock
- Fixed jumping conversations in Flock
- Tweaked duck AI decision making
Duck Life 9 update for 8 May 2024
Day 2 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
