New Gameplay Mechanic Content Update

Hello!

We have released another content update featuring the usual bug fixes, changes and more. However, we have also introduced a new gameplay mechanic that will make it easier for you to acquire resources.

[New Mechanic]

Mining system - As acquiring some materials can be hard, we have added one of a few planned new mechanics that will help to acquire some materials. You will now be able to find ore deposits that can be mined to acquire those materials.

Different levels have different ore deposits that can spawn and the frequency in which they do. You will need to find, craft, or buy a pickaxe to mine. Then you can mine the deposits, acquire that material, and eventually break the deposit and acquire a large amount of that material. This also adds some more uniqueness to levels.

This should make acquiring some materials not as rare or completely luck-based. We will add more resources in the future.

[Weapon/Tools]

Stone Pickaxe

Iron Pickaxe

Steel Pickaxe

Crystal Pickaxe

[Blueprints]

Stone Pickaxe

Iron Pickaxe

Steel Pickaxe

Crystal Pickaxe

[Ore Deposits]

Stone

Bone

Iron

Crystal

Steel (we know steel is not mined IRL and that it is made from iron, but as steel is a useful crafting material in game we added it as a mineable resource... besides, stranger things happen in the backrooms)

Lead

[Rooms]

Dirt rooms - Ore spawn rate: high. Ore type: stone, iron, lead

Torture rooms Ore spawn rate: medium. Ore type: Bone

Greek Level - Ore spawn rate: Medium. Ore type: stone

Pipe Dreams - Ore spawn rate: medium. Ore Types: steel, iron

Sewer - Ore spawn rate: Low. Ore Types: lead, steel, iron

Forest- ore spawn rate: medium-high. Ore types: stone, iron, lead

Snow level - ore spawn rate: medium-high. Ore types: stone, iron, lead, crystal

Fire Level - ore spawn rate: high. Ore types: steel, stone, iron

Graveyard - ore spawn rate: medium. Ore types: stone

Pyramid - ore spawn rate: medium. Ore types: stone, lead

Crystal Caves - ore spawn rate: very high. Ore types: crystal, stone, steel

[Changes]

-Achievement for ore breaking an ore deposit

-new profession, miner. Starts with pickaxe and yields a slightly higher to chance to get ore from mining. (note that as the pickaxe is technically a "weapon", to balance you starting with this, it will be at half durability, and does incredibly weak damage, and have no affinity. Choosing this class to try and start with a weapon would be not useful as this weapon non-upgraded with half durability wouldn't be able to kill the weakest entity)

-.308 ammo max capacity changed to 50

-fixed long-range hitboxes on some weapons

-normal facelings can sell pickaxe

-firearms with the "heavy" affinity are slower to reload

-dismantle shotgun shells

-fixed invisible water droplets

-mod items

-made healthbar graphic less blurry

-fixed clicking in menus turning the flashlight on or off

-fixed using warpstone from the inventory would make the player unable to move until you pause/unpause

-show mine rate of pickaxes on craft/item description

-Fixed presents not spawning in snow level / level fun

-Fixed burned corpse not spawning

-Increased blueprint spawn rate