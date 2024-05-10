2nd Beta Preview - Update 10

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Beta Testers, we just pushed out a new beta with a whole bunch of improvements and bug fixes, thanks to all your feedback (Quest/Rift #1429, Steam #1428). This update has gotten kind of massive.

A full list of changes since the last beta are below, but I would draw your attention to the new graphics sliders, the new reset/unstuck functionality and the boss, which, for the first time in 3 years has seen a little love and attention. It's overall gameplay balancing has noticeably changed and we'd love feedback.

New Features and Improvements:

New Bloom Intensity and Effects Intensity sliders. Bloom Intensity controls the baseline "static" bloom strength. Effects Intensity adjusts the visual 'strength' of explosions and any other animated or dynamic effects.

Player is now reset if they fall out of the map. This should hopefully fix a large source of frustrations.

New "Unstuck" button in pause menu, which will reset you to the start of the level

Improved chip and weapon tool tips in homebase

Extra visual indicator for undiscovered chips

Increased Render Scale to 1.35 on default settings for Quest 2

Boss fight improved by fixing broken attack phases, improving visuals contrast and various smaller visual improvements

New Holster Settings Menu, unifying previously disparate options. Minor cleanups of other smaller inconsistencies. Does anyone use the horizontal offset setting?

Adjusted shotgun behavior to allow pumping if secondary hand trigger is held. Try it out, it feels quite nice

Improved the description of various weapons

Adjusted blaster chip explosions (less harsh now)

Adjusted revolver muzzle flash to avoid blocking sight lines

Improved readability of holo map with bloom active

Toned down glow of class hands

Balanced bloom on several environment assets

Performance improvements of certain rooms

Bug Fixes

Bloom no longer offsets to the right on SteamVR

Fixed list of chips in home base

Security bots no longer run out of ammo with certain weapons after one magazine (Grenade Launcher, Burst Handgun, Heavy Submachine Gun)

Fixed error when destroying an EMP'd turret

Fixed some chips (Speed Boost II/III, Overload, Overheating) not spawning in levels and unlocking properly when picked up

Fixed interaction of Blaster Chip with other chips that change bullet types (Firepower, Heavy Ammo, Acid, Mobile Malware)

Fixed already defeated (and exploded) turrets "respawning" inactive when revisiting a room

bHaptics suit works again

Hopefully fixed a possible crash for some users that may have been due to bluetooth permission

Fixed a number of null reference exception errors that had adverse side effects

Let us know what you think. Share with your friend

Thank you,

The Salmi Games team