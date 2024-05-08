Babe, wake up. C.B.T 1.4

I have delved back into Tim Sweeney's node-spaghetti cellar for your CBT pleasure.

This update brings numerous changes to both improve the overall gameplay, and fix issues with several levels.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

_- Pressing 'R' is now a shortcut to respawn

Respawning via the menu or reset button now cancels the respawn timer after falling, meaning you will no longer respawn twice.

The Baller is stickier; landing no longer makes you bounce slightly. This was the cause of the 'input eating' with jumps, as that small bounce was enough to make you go mid-air, therefore unable to jump.

The leniency in the mid-air transition is also greater. Previously, once mid-air there was 0.12 seconds where you could still jump.

It has been increased to 0.3 seconds, also incidentally letting you roll off edges then jump like a ball-shaped Konkey Dong.

Added an air-dash. Press jump while mid-air to slightly dash towards where you are aiming. Use for an extra bit of speed, or aim behind you to help you slow down.

Aiming up won't do anything, as the dash will never give you vertical height, but aiming down works.

The air-dash speed is doubled when you are using the helicopter power-up.

Increased Brazil par time from 4:00 to 4:30.

FOV now increases with speed._

LEVEL CHANGES:

_- 'Walls' has been redesigned. You can no longer cheese it, but it's been made much easier.

It's timed and positioned so that every wall can be cleared with one clean motion, and the high jump wall has been removed.

Replaced the 2nd cannon powerup with a spring in 'Cannon', making that jump much less frustrating. Hint, hint; you can bounce off the top of the 2nd cannon with the speed from the first.

Added rocket powerups to 'Swirl' and 'Stunt' to nudge you towards the intended skips.

'Ninja' and 'Parkour' have been given crystals. These two levels were trivialised by the movement buff in the games last patch, allowing you to basically just jump to the exit.

Instead of reworking the geometry itself, the crystals now give you reason to do the schmovement, without asking new players to execute it in one go.

'Logger' and 'Run' have been tweaked to make the goal a little more forgiving.

'Uptown' has been redesigned. You can no longer skip straight to the end if you held a spring from the previous level, and there have been routes added that flow better than the noob path.

'Site' has been reworked into a crystal hunt level. The original level was dumb, with the spring jump skip being drastically easier than the intended route of bouncing off the crane.

'Radical' is now the final level of World 4, instead of 'Site'.

'Wire' has been redesigned. I was buggin when I made half the stages in World 6.

'Loop' is now a playable video game level.

'Clock' is now potentially fun._

If there are any other pain points or suggestions, let me know; this thing was made in under 2 months with no playtesters. Seeing people playing it in speedruns has been great to see, and very informative.

I'm not always in a rush to go back and change older games, since it diverts time from working on new games (which is currently Twilight Epoch, go wishlist !!), but if the interest is there, I'll do it.

If you wish to follow my development closer, you can check the #development channel in the discord server, though I tend to post more frequently on Tumblr.

Discord

Tumblr

Thank you to everyone enjoying C.B.T.