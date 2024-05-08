New MAGIC MAN-themed Update Incoming!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, hello, hello! This is Ossono writing to you from inside Moonstone Island. How does that work, you ask? Magic! And also, stop asking!

New DLC

I have been informed that there is upcoming DLC for Moonstone Island once more, this time themed around... magic! I don't know what DLC is, but I do know what magic is, and also I really think you're going to enjoy the magic-themed furniture and decor that Paolo has whipped up for us launching on May 21st. Well, it's a collaboration between Paolo and Waldo, but Paolo did most of the work. (Don't tell Waldo I said that. He'll turn me into a frog, probably.)

There's a candelabrum for those of you who feel like your home isn't quite medieval enough, a lectern for those of you who love to let everyone know that you can read, a tattered curtain for anyone who wants the "shabby chic" look in their room, and a rug shaped like Waldo's hat. Oh, and a summoning circle. I won't ask too many questions about that one, but please try not to summon too many demons, k? Moonstone Island has enough problems to deal with.

You'll also be able to change your house exterior to look like Waldo's hat, which is... quite a choice. Let's just say I'm glad we don't have an HOA out here. I can't really talk, though. My house is a barrel.

Hey. 'Sup. Ferra here. Ossono got anxious about having to write this newsletter, downed an entire pint of beer in five seconds, and now she's having a nap. Now it's Ferra time! I'm gonna tell you about the free update.

K, so there's a free update. Duh. It's gonna be released at the same time as the DLC, and it's gonna make Moonstone Island EXTREMELY COOL. So, get this: you also get a ton of new furniture, like a crystal ball (for peepin' futures), a Venus Flytrap (don't tell Gaiana lol), a house that looks like a fishbowl (you do you, weirdo), an item frame to show off your favorite items, a rug shaped like Fishbo (best boi), and WALLS!!!! Yeah! You can now turn your rooms into smaller rooms with the magic of Wall TechnologyTM.

There's more furniture but I think it should be a surprise.

Oh yeah, also, apparently Waldo (you might know him as "Magic Man" or "the weird guy with the chicken house") is getting a bunch of extra dialogue. I don't know what that means, but I'm just glad that he'll be a bit more talkative now that he's moved back into town. It was kinda sad that he just avoided all of us before, but now he's chill. We're pals.

I'm bored now, lemme get someone else to take over...

New Spirits

Alchemist! Hello! It's Zed! Ferra said I need to write a newsletter, so, here I am!

So, I'm not entirely sure what happened (Cleo and I are working on figuring it out), but there have been new Spirits sighted on the outer islands! I don't know much about them yet, but one of them is a dog-like creature, so I'm trying to remain calm, but I CAN'T, I LOVE HIM, HE'S SO CUTE.

Apparently, alongside this influx of new Spirits, Waldo has also managed to discover some new card magic, which means he's created some new cards for sale in his shop.

Things are so exciting!!!! I need to go and prepare my research stations! Aaaah!

Other Stuff

Uh... Zed just ran past me and gave me this piece of paper. Am I supposed to finish this thing?

Ugh. Fine. It's Gaiana, by the way.

So, there's other stuff. I mean, aside from the furniture, and the DLC, and the Spirits, and whatever. New events. Map zooming. Napping. More inventory slots. A second tool wheel. And more stuff. I guess. Woo.

I have to go do something that isn't this. Bye.

Details

Ossono again! The update and the DLC both come out on May 21st on Steam. More details to come!!! Byeeee!!!!!!!!!! xoxoxo

– Kate, Community Manager who did not write any of this post

Oh! Before we forget we saw this strange, soft relic appear before us last night....hmmm....