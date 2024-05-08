Update 46: V 1.040.0 "Community Update 3: Part 2"

Updated battlezones layer for better balance on:

Reduced cost of doctrine_105mm_h33 from 70 to 65 dp

Reduced cooldown of single buy semi-auto rifles from 10 to 5 seconds

Reduced cooldown of single buy battle rifles from 30 to 20

Increased cost of su100y from 110 to 125 dp

Increased cost of single buy: bolt-action rifle, semi-auto rifle and SMG by ~25%

Increased cooldown of t4 recon squads from 210 to 240 seconds

Increased cooldown of t2 recon squads from 30 to 60 seconds and to 120 seconds for big recon squads

Increased cooldown of t2 vet(+) smg squads from 120 to 240 seconds

Increased cooldown of t2 smg recon squads from 90 to 180 seconds

Increased cooldown of t2 smg squads from 90 to 180 seconds

Changed squad_volksg_h_sturm_late_all and squad_h_sturmgren_late_sup to use separate cooldown from regular version of the squad

Changed squad squad_fallschirm_recon and squad_pzlehr_recon to use separate cooldowns from full elite squads

Changed t2 smg and t2 vet(+) smg squads to use the same group for cooldown, separate from other t2 squads

Changed vet(+) and elite squad initial timer values to be the same as their cooldown timers

Changed initial timers of t3 and t4 squads to be same as their cooldowns

Added initial timers to t1+ and t2+ squads, same as their cooldowns

Fixed warning on lobby start resource by fixing syntax for MP budgets

Added adjustments to Last Stand Attacking bots purchasing timers based on the difficulty level of the bot

Fixed obsolete charger slot on pz35s resulting in stray soldier in "Battle of Moscow"

Added automatic text wrap to both story panel (loading screen text) and scenario texts

Added missing voice lines for in mission text for Soviet Missions "Unbroken" and "Winter Storm"

Added new Tutorial missions to Boot Camp campaign

Restructured some game and .pak files to help reduce "patching" amount for updates after this one

Added new human models for Germany

Added interaction code to switch new German skins to "burned" texmod when dying by fire

Added LODs to snow mounds and euro stone walls

Added new K 98k shooting sounds

Added missing mantlet volumes to Panzer3 Ausf F and H

Updated mantlet volumes for Panzer 3's and 4's to be part of the gun component

Increased shadow map resolution. Previously "ultra" shadow setting is now the "high" setting. The new "ultra" setting casts very high resolution shadows.

Fixed squad move order to transfer to new squad leader so squad no longer stops when original squad leader is killed or knocked unconscious

Fixed pathing for humans when given an examine order so they reach their target and open inventory window in most cases

Fixed issue where repairing vehicle components is blocked by allowing AI to try approaching different volumes for the same component when the best suitable one can not be walked to. Humans will skip to the next broken component when the selected one can not be approached

Fixed human soldiers to ignore enemies if they following a squad leader with a sprint(fast) move order

Fixed humans with MG not firing at enemies when standing in cover

Fixed giving a vehicle multiple repair commands and not all humans recrew the vehicle once done repairing

Fixed humans being in a frozen state after throwing their empty panzerfausts away (still an issue if they are too close to cover)

Fixed missing crew icons on the right side of the screen for cannons and tanks with large crew counts

Fixed squad cover visualizer not showing more than 10 previews (only showed rifle for squad members above 10)

Fixed stable squads to stop doing formation updates. Fixes soldiers from moving to join formation when selecting the whole squad and not giving them a move order

Fixed ammo display if ammo was picked up before the weapon

Fixed fuel pouring buttons in the UI

Fixed crash related to sound call in explosion fx for rock terrain

Fixed some MG infantry missing weapon skill

Fixed USA human model arm texture

Fixed railway platforms

Fixed train station tower windows

Fixed train station windows

Fixed hit FX on Flesh material for sizes 1 and 2 HE

Fixed size4 AP hit on flesh spawning size4 explosion

Fixed Jagdtiger headlight

Fixed vehicles being crewed when they are broken/destroyed because human was given "crew vehicle" order before the vehicle was broken. Modders, done by disabling seats via interaction scripts on body break and re-enabling them on repair of body in vehicle-main.inc

Fixed signal type and distances for new explosions so AI doesn't think they are a target

Fixed missing sniper-rifle references for hearing.inc

Fixed No.75 AT Grenade weapon file not referencing the entity

Fixed track volumes for M18 Hellcat and Tiger Is to help not get stuck on trenches

Fixed snow embankment transitions on DCG Ruetzen

Fixed missing headlight fx for M7 HMC, M7B1 HMC, and M12 GMC

Fixed overhead icon for "Feldgendarmerie" german soliders

Fixed thickness, armor, and obstacle settings for wooden euro_barrels

Fixed AA MG Gunner pose for Soviet M3A1 and M3 (Late) Stuarts

Fixed cabin texture problem of bf109 versions

Fixed velocity threshold for dust fx and sprint sounds for humans to be higher so humans with increased speed perks do not trigger them when not running

Fixed LOD's on panzer35s tracks

Fixed zis5 and gaz_aaa prices to be same in all periods

Fixed Landsverk 182 to resupply MG ammo

Fixed GAZ-67 and GAZ-76B to be able to tow light units

Fixed group name for crew/passengers for drg_class75, sdkfz10, sdkfz7, ya5_k, m8_greyhound, and nkl26

Fixed many localization issues

Fixed AT mines to break tracks on medium and heavy tanks more consistently. Same for Karl Thor.

Fixed inventory size of USA HMG ammo to match other nations (2x2)

Fixed Finnish smoke grenade M/43 SN Smoke to play smoke fx in online modes

Fixed Panzerwerfer 42 missing ammo destruction cook-off fire fx

Fixed issue where cannons could be towed and un-attached underwater and not be in drowned/sink state

Fixed German and Finnish 8cm Smoke shells missing visible shell and sound when firing

Updated human pathing algorithm to be optimized and perform better (less paths that are in a zig-zag pattern and more straight)

Updated USA light AT mine/grenade M7 and the NO75 Hawkins mine to be only armed as a mine when planted and not when thrown. Can still be used as AT grenade when thrown directly at units.

Updated USA soldiers with artillery flare pistols to have pistol equipped in hand at spawn instead of rifle (matches other nations)

Updated blood fx hit by small arms

Updated Depth of Field masks for 3rd person human view to better fit the soldier and lead the eye toward the screen center

Updated vignette mask for 3rd person human view to be less claustrophobic

Updated LOD settings for shellholes, cliffs and mounds

Updated localizations for mission stories to use text wrap feature and fit better on screen space

Updated HE 105-130mm size with no_throw tag

Updated penetration and slope curve for 130mm B-13 (~100mm more pen)

Updated shadow values to look better on higher graphic settings

Reduced the amount of blast damage required to fully destroy the "body" component from broken state for cars and trucks

Removed Sdkfz 250/1 and /3 lod1 track meshes

Removed unused png unit icons