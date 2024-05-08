Update 46: V 1.040.0
Community Update 3: Part 2
Change Log
Highlights
- Added new Multiplayer PvE game mode "Last Stand"
- Added new human models for Germany
- Added new Tutorial missions to the Boot Camp campaign
- Fixed Global and lobby/session chats in multiplayer
- Updated human pathing algorithm to be optimized and perform better (fewer paths that are in a zig-zag pattern and more straight)
- Restructured some game and .pak files to help reduce "patching" amount for updates going forward
- Increased shadow map resolution. Previously "ultra" shadow setting is now the "high" setting. The new "ultra" setting casts very high resolution shadows
Multiplayer
Added new Multiplayer PvE game mode "Last Stand"
Added adjustments to Last Stand Attacking bots purchasing timers based on the difficulty level of the bot
Fixed Global and lobby/session chats in multiplayer
Fixed warning on lobby start resource by fixing syntax for MP budgets
Added initial timers to t1+ and t2+ squads, same as their cooldowns
Changed initial timers of t3 and t4 squads to be same as their cooldowns
Changed vet(+) and elite squad initial timer values to be the same as their cooldown timers
Changed t2 smg and t2 vet(+) smg squads to use the same group for cooldown, separate from other t2 squads
Changed squad squad_fallschirm_recon and squad_pzlehr_recon to use separate cooldowns from full elite squads
Changed squad_volksg_h_sturm_late_all and squad_h_sturmgren_late_sup to use separate cooldown from regular version of the squad
Increased cooldown of t2 smg squads from 90 to 180 seconds
Increased cooldown of t2 smg recon squads from 90 to 180 seconds
Increased cooldown of t2 vet(+) smg squads from 120 to 240 seconds
Increased cooldown of t2 recon squads from 30 to 60 seconds and to 120 seconds for big recon squads
Increased cooldown of t4 recon squads from 210 to 240 seconds
Increased cost of single buy: bolt-action rifle, semi-auto rifle and SMG by ~25%
Increased cost of su100y from 110 to 125 dp
Reduced cooldown of single buy battle rifles from 30 to 20
Reduced cooldown of single buy semi-auto rifles from 10 to 5 seconds
Reduced cost of doctrine_105mm_h33 from 70 to 65 dp
Fixed order of units in Soviet midwar defensive
Updated battlezones layer for better balance on:
- 1v1 farmland
- 1v1 farmstead
- 1v1 kalinin
- 1v1 oryol
- 1v1 ouren valley
- 1v1 radar hill
- 1v1 river bank
- 1v1 tormasenvaara
- 1v1 uran
- 2v2 sainte marie du mont
- 3v3 trenches
- Updated domination layer for better balance on:
- 1v1 losheim gap
- 1v1 tormasenvaara
- 3v3 trenches
- Updated terrain for better balance on 1v1 river bank and 3v3 trenches
Single Player
Added new Tutorial missions to Boot Camp campaign
-
Added missing voice lines for in mission text for Soviet Missions "Unbroken" and "Winter Storm"
-
Added automatic text wrap to both story panel (loading screen text) and scenario texts
-
Fixed obsolete charger slot on pz35s resulting in stray soldier in "Battle of Moscow"
-
Fixed difficulty for part3 attack for "Winter Storm" mission
-
Fixed pathing obstacles on flak rings on "Pointe du Hoc" mission
-
USA Mission "Christmas Trouble"
- Fixed marder & bmw crew having hidden tags(could of lead to serious issues in coop).
- Fixed stug/stuh passengers having hidden tags.
- GER Mission "Last stand at the Ruhr"
- Fixed starting snipers from trucks not being user as intended.
- RUS Mission "Unbroken"
- Fixed so that ger_atsquad1/2 are spawned when any enemy attacking mortars enter the area, and not via delayed waypoint, thus preventing possible spawn even after mortars are eliminated.
- Moved previous bootcamp achievement to be given upon accomplishment of the new tutorial 1
Everything Else
Restructured some game and .pak files to help reduce "patching" amount for updates after this one
-
Added new human models for Germany
-
Added interaction code to switch new German skins to "burned" texmod when dying by fire
-
Added LODs to snow mounds and euro stone walls
-
Added new K 98k shooting sounds
-
Added missing mantlet volumes to Panzer3 Ausf F and H
-
Updated mantlet volumes for Panzer 3's and 4's to be part of the gun component
-
Increased shadow map resolution. Previously "ultra" shadow setting is now the "high" setting. The new "ultra" setting casts very high resolution shadows.
-
Fixed squad move order to transfer to new squad leader so squad no longer stops when original squad leader is killed or knocked unconscious
-
Fixed pathing for humans when given an examine order so they reach their target and open inventory window in most cases
-
Fixed issue where repairing vehicle components is blocked by allowing AI to try approaching different volumes for the same component when the best suitable one can not be walked to. Humans will skip to the next broken component when the selected one can not be approached
-
Fixed human soldiers to ignore enemies if they following a squad leader with a sprint(fast) move order
-
Fixed humans with MG not firing at enemies when standing in cover
-
Fixed giving a vehicle multiple repair commands and not all humans recrew the vehicle once done repairing
-
Fixed humans being in a frozen state after throwing their empty panzerfausts away (still an issue if they are too close to cover)
-
Fixed missing crew icons on the right side of the screen for cannons and tanks with large crew counts
-
Fixed squad cover visualizer not showing more than 10 previews (only showed rifle for squad members above 10)
-
Fixed stable squads to stop doing formation updates. Fixes soldiers from moving to join formation when selecting the whole squad and not giving them a move order
-
Fixed ammo display if ammo was picked up before the weapon
-
Fixed fuel pouring buttons in the UI
-
Fixed crash related to sound call in explosion fx for rock terrain
-
Fixed some MG infantry missing weapon skill
-
Fixed USA human model arm texture
-
Fixed railway platforms
-
Fixed train station tower windows
-
Fixed train station windows
-
Fixed hit FX on Flesh material for sizes 1 and 2 HE
-
Fixed size4 AP hit on flesh spawning size4 explosion
-
Fixed Jagdtiger headlight
-
Fixed vehicles being crewed when they are broken/destroyed because human was given "crew vehicle" order before the vehicle was broken. Modders, done by disabling seats via interaction scripts on body break and re-enabling them on repair of body in vehicle-main.inc
-
Fixed signal type and distances for new explosions so AI doesn't think they are a target
-
Fixed missing sniper-rifle references for hearing.inc
-
Fixed No.75 AT Grenade weapon file not referencing the entity
-
Fixed track volumes for M18 Hellcat and Tiger Is to help not get stuck on trenches
-
Fixed snow embankment transitions on DCG Ruetzen
-
Fixed missing headlight fx for M7 HMC, M7B1 HMC, and M12 GMC
-
Fixed overhead icon for "Feldgendarmerie" german soliders
-
Fixed thickness, armor, and obstacle settings for wooden euro_barrels
-
Fixed AA MG Gunner pose for Soviet M3A1 and M3 (Late) Stuarts
-
Fixed cabin texture problem of bf109 versions
-
Fixed velocity threshold for dust fx and sprint sounds for humans to be higher so humans with increased speed perks do not trigger them when not running
-
Fixed LOD's on panzer35s tracks
-
Fixed zis5 and gaz_aaa prices to be same in all periods
-
Fixed Landsverk 182 to resupply MG ammo
-
Fixed GAZ-67 and GAZ-76B to be able to tow light units
-
Fixed group name for crew/passengers for drg_class75, sdkfz10, sdkfz7, ya5_k, m8_greyhound, and nkl26
-
Fixed many localization issues
-
Fixed AT mines to break tracks on medium and heavy tanks more consistently. Same for Karl Thor.
-
Fixed inventory size of USA HMG ammo to match other nations (2x2)
-
Fixed Finnish smoke grenade M/43 SN Smoke to play smoke fx in online modes
-
Fixed Panzerwerfer 42 missing ammo destruction cook-off fire fx
-
Fixed issue where cannons could be towed and un-attached underwater and not be in drowned/sink state
-
Fixed German and Finnish 8cm Smoke shells missing visible shell and sound when firing
-
Updated human pathing algorithm to be optimized and perform better (less paths that are in a zig-zag pattern and more straight)
-
Updated USA light AT mine/grenade M7 and the NO75 Hawkins mine to be only armed as a mine when planted and not when thrown. Can still be used as AT grenade when thrown directly at units.
-
Updated USA soldiers with artillery flare pistols to have pistol equipped in hand at spawn instead of rifle (matches other nations)
-
Updated blood fx hit by small arms
-
Updated Depth of Field masks for 3rd person human view to better fit the soldier and lead the eye toward the screen center
-
Updated vignette mask for 3rd person human view to be less claustrophobic
-
Updated LOD settings for shellholes, cliffs and mounds
-
Updated localizations for mission stories to use text wrap feature and fit better on screen space
-
Updated HE 105-130mm size with no_throw tag
-
Updated penetration and slope curve for 130mm B-13 (~100mm more pen)
-
Updated shadow values to look better on higher graphic settings
-
Reduced the amount of blast damage required to fully destroy the "body" component from broken state for cars and trucks
-
Removed Sdkfz 250/1 and /3 lod1 track meshes
-
Removed unused png unit icons
-
Removed unused sound folders
Changes from Open Beta
-
Added new splash image upon opening game
-
Added disclaimer about 'ultra' shadow option needing powerful graphic cards
-
Removed 'ultra' shadows from the video presets. Users should activate that manually if their PC is strong enough.
-
Fixed stumps on hill 331
-
Fixed pathing issue on mortain station
-
Fixed French shop by adding attach bones for garrisoning
-
Fixed wall geometry for euro_town_wall
-
Fixed wooden barrels to be destroyed when hit with armor piercing shell types
-
Fixed duplicate fieldcaps in some German soldier inventories
r16838-16858
