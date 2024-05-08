Blazing Sails - Loud and behold, the voice chat is here again!

Avast, ye seadogs!

'Tis time for another round of updates, and this time, we've got a treasure trove of improvements for ye. We're introducing a slew of balance changes, bug fixes, quality of life enhancements, and best of all, the return of voice chat! So rally yer crew, hoist the sails, and prepare to rule the seas once more!

Voice Chat is Back!

Practice your sea shanties with your crew, or yell at them to raise the capstan. Communication is key and with voice you can coordinate your team so much more!

Currently only available on Dedicated Servers!

Balance Changes

Damage holes have been reworked a little in this update. The damage / hole is now 25 capped. The flow rate code is also no longer rounding numbers. The flowrate = the damage to the hole / 3 every damage tick.

Removed some of the distant Gun Game spawn points on Forsaken Fort.

Disabled one of the islands for spawning on Bone Barge map for Gun Game.

Tweaked the starting rotation of almost all ship spawn points in Battle Royale.

Added land cannons throughout the map.

Added the Fuse lighter as melee weapon in Battle Royale, Rare tier.

Quality of Life

Base implementation of the new tick reduction system. This new system will allow us to tweak some components of the game to get increase performance. Values for these systems still need to be heavily tweaked throughout the next couple of updates.

A Jumping puzzle / parkour element has been added to the pregame lobby

Streamer mode will also hide your level now.

Added tick optimization module as a base for improving performance.

Added additional party UI above the friends list.

Added more detailed UI elements to the Ship Info (water level meter) to show the cork and anchor information.

Explosive barrels respawn now in the Shooting Range.

Backpack also respawns in the Shooting Range.

Reduced the time it takes to go into the crows nest 4 -> 3 seconds.

Added command to enable Friendly Fire.

Added command to enable Ship collision damage.

Added command to drop weapons on death.

Changed the color of server messages to be different than team messages.

Added option to disable join / leave messages from players joining.

Bug Fixes

Fixed crew size selection on the Host screen not applying.

Fixed Forsaken Fort map being completely dark when stormy weather is active.

Fixed Tutorial level not loading actions.

Fixed internal issue with Time of Day system.

Fixed loading screen not showing the Time of Day.

Fixed the explosive barrels in water colliding and stopping the ship rather than exploding.

Fixed Gun Game weapon not changing when getting a kill while dying.

Fixed custom Gun Game weapon order not saving correctly.

Fixed Team members being able to interrupt Cork or Steering wheel interactions.

Added fallback system to prevent 'spectator servers' where no players would spawn.

That's all for today's update! Thank you again for being part of this community! Stay tuned for more updates, and let's set sail for the high seas!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1158940/Blazing_Sails/