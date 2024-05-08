 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deep Space Outpost update for 8 May 2024

Hot Fix - v0.5.0.77

Share · View all patches · Build 14303891 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've had to revert a recent engine update to a previous runtime version, as spotted some oddities with collision checking. Lookups seem to be checking incorrect tiles, depending on size/location so seeing some bizarre behaviour.

This does mean the recent custom music track loading, i've had to disable, but everything else should be working ok now.

I'll need to research the engine docs and see what's changed with collisions, or if it's a bug in this recent update.

Sorry for that folks.
Nick

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link