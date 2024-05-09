Update log V1.1.4.0508.1 New blueprint sharing feature

Hello everyone, long time no see (๑╹◡╹)ﾉ. In this update, I'll be sharing the blueprint of the upcoming content with you all. This time, our blueprints can be shared and imported individually, so you no longer need to worry about which blueprint to use.

Added Features

Added blueprint sharing feature

Added new blueprint import feature

Blueprint Sharing and Import Methods:

(*Recommended) Share a single blueprint: In the game, you can click the share button, copy the generated blueprint data code to a text editor like Notepad, and share the text file containing the blueprint data with others. To import a single blueprint, you need to copy all the content from the text file storing the blueprint data, paste it into the game after pressing the import button, and it will be successfully imported. Share the entire blueprint: You can find the blueprint file at this path: Navigate to "River Town Factory" in the game library → Right-click → Manage → Browse Local Files → Save folder → blueprint file. Note that this sharing method can only replace blueprints and is not suitable for importing or merging blueprints individually.

Translation Corrections

Fixed the error in English where the opening "Heirloom Bracelet" was described as "Heirloom Hracelet"

Fixed the issue in English where there was no spacing between task completion prompts

Fixed the grammar error in English in the birthday description on the calendar interface

Fixed the English introduction of Xu Fuchun, where "Lin Shan Shi" was corrected to "Lin Shanshi"

Fixed the English introduction of Cao Yunhui, where "Luwei" was corrected to "Lu Wei"

Fixed the English introduction of Hong Xian, where "LiYan" was corrected to "Li Yan"

Fixed grammar and syntax errors in the English storyline

Multilingual issue resolution

Fixed the issue in multiple languages where there was no spacing between the marriage status on the favorability interface

Fixed the issue in multiple languages where there was no spacing between the favorability increase/decrease prompts

Fixed the issue in multiple languages where there was no spacing between "Workshop" and "Year" on the save interface

Fixed the issue in multiple languages where there was no spacing between "Level" and "Exp" on the martial arts interface

Fixed the issue in multiple languages where there was no spacing between "Technique" and "Martial Arts" on the martial arts cultivation interface

=======================================================

Support for creative workshop image enhancement MODs Completed√

Completed√ Sharing function for blueprints Completed√

Completed√ Fixing known bugs *Long-term Task

Optimizing certain game content/features *Long-term Task

Support for script MODs in the Workshop *New addition to plans

=======================================================

If an exception occurs during game startup, you can quickly resolve it by referring to this link：

We will continue to welcome and gather feedback and suggestions from everyone. Please feel free to share your thoughts with us through the following feedback channels!

Contact Us

Email：ifasupport@cedong.com.cn

[url]https://discord.gg/Mq4uE4vr]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43517416/d0e528bb4fb68e5128b1b60c938b6b2ea9f8583f.jpg)[/url]