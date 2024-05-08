Patch v1.087 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 14303599 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

With this update, Enerith becomes playable. Sadly, still no voice acting because someone is completely broke.

I've decided there's no real reason to just wait until then. Releasing him now will at least allow to gather further feedback and to get more bugs fixed, I was hoping to get a mission done, but unfortunately right now is simply not the best time for it. We'll see in the future.

With that being said, I hope you can have some fun with him.

Anyways, now that he's out, I'll be taking a look into:

Reworking Sinner Style by a bit, just to make it a bit less ass and more enjoyable to use. Something more than just "one big screen cleaning ability.", but nothing too complex. Finalizing other community requests, mainly I still want to take a look into the stuff in my Trello. Realm Of The Rogue will return, reworked. The biggest issue with the last known version of Realm Of The Rogue is that it utilized a third party plugin for generation, which was not bad, but was quite limited. I think I have a better idea on how to make it now, and I can't wait to experiment. Maybe something else, who knows!

New playable character - Enerith.

Enerith has a slightly different playstyle from Shamir, but it still should be familiar enough. Utilize his quick movement, super shield, and doppelganger style. Although he doesn't have as much moves nor he is as complex as Shamir, he is quite the powerful character.

And may just be the guy you want to go to for beating Missions quickly.

Enerith can be picked via Divergence, you can play as him in the main campaign, Tower Of Blood and Practice.

General - Added Tibolerai Power Tower to the soundtrack on Steam.

General - Added Endless Chase to the soundtrack on Steam.

General - Added Great Artists Steal to the soundtrack on Steam.

General - Added two new achievements.

General - Added a new visual flinching system for enemies, now the enemies will dynamically flinch based on your attack direction.

General - Added divergence specific animation for level completion so it's a bit less static.

General - Fixed a goofy animation when soft lock is enabled for Huntress when she was trying to aim.

General - Fixed a rare case where the launcher animation would get cancelled mid animation.

General - Fixed a typo in total result.

General - Fixed Mission 12 not saving the total result, and instead trying to save it into mission 11

General - Major improvements to character shading, now characters get affected by dynamic lights and shade better thanks to a new shader.

General - Optimized the performance of enemies getting hit.

General - Reduced the "sliding" when holding movement and trying to cancel out the attack by moving.

General - Floating now has a small particle system attached to the player.

Huntress - Fixed huntress's animator resetting memorized weapon during jump cancel.

Huntress - Huntress can now guard with a shield

Huntress - Reduced style gain for huntress by a bit.

Mission 01 - Added an image to indicate that the player should interact with the upgrades statue, to make sure it's not easily missed.

Mission 03 - Performance improvements.

TOB - Fixed Malice not flying as expected.

Toothpick - Fixed weird walking animation with toothpick.

Known issues -

Two issues, you can read on the below. In addition, you can always check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list below.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky Discord server.

For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep. Whichever works best.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE