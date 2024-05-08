Hello Miners,

Last week we let you in on some upcoming changes to the Dreadnought encounter. In the post, we alluded to another exciting addition to the game: A brand-new boss battle. Today we’re going to reveal more details about that particular encounter. Even though we spoiled it in the headline, if you want to be surprised about the exact details of this encounter you should probably stop reading now.

When you get to Stage 5 in a dive, there is now a chance that you will meet The Dreadnought Twins instead of the Dreadnought. The twins consist of two smaller Glyphid Dreadnoughts: An Arbalest and a Lacerator that work together in sweet symbiosis. The twins have separate health bars and will heal each other if the difference in their remaining health becomes too large.



The Lacerator is the most aggressive one. Much like the regular Dreadnought it will charge you and deal damage in melee range. Even though they came out of the same egg, the Arbalest is quite the opposite. It will fire deadly fireballs at you from range while your attention is on its sibling. In higher hazard levels these abilities become more and more intense.



We’ve got a lot more features coming in Update 02 including two new enemies and a truckload of new overclocks, but you will have to wait for the update notes to read about those. We’re happy to reveal that you won't have to wait much longer. In fact, we plan to release Update 02 NEXT WEEK!

Rock and Stone

The Funday Dwarves