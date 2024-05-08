Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1292 (b14303549)

A new minor update [1.0.0.1292 (b14303549)] is now live with the following changes:
Updated
- Rejecting trade no longer severs relations
- War tooltips always show description, even when it’s not available
Fixed
- Tooltips stuck on screen in map mode when zooming
- All the crest crown icons are the same color
- Increasing Tax Level delegation gets stuck when it reaches home (to fix current saves, just cancel the delegation in case it is stuck home)
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage visual effects in Conflict Resolution
Other
We are working on fixing issues with Civil War
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update