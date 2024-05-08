Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1292 (b14303549)

Share · View all patches · Build 14303549 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

A new minor update [1.0.0.1292 (b14303549)] is now live with the following changes:

Updated

Rejecting trade no longer severs relations

War tooltips always show description, even when it’s not available

Fixed

Tooltips stuck on screen in map mode when zooming

All the crest crown icons are the same color

Increasing Tax Level delegation gets stuck when it reaches home (to fix current saves, just cancel the delegation in case it is stuck home)

Known Issues

UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings

Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.

Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time

Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.

Characters show Military damage visual effects in Conflict Resolution

Other

We are working on fixing issues with Civil War