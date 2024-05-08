 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 8 May 2024

Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1292 (b14303549)

Share · View all patches · Build 14303549 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update [1.0.0.1292 (b14303549)] is now live with the following changes:

Updated

  • Rejecting trade no longer severs relations
  • War tooltips always show description, even when it’s not available

Fixed

  • Tooltips stuck on screen in map mode when zooming
  • All the crest crown icons are the same color
  • Increasing Tax Level delegation gets stuck when it reaches home (to fix current saves, just cancel the delegation in case it is stuck home)

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage visual effects in Conflict Resolution

Other

We are working on fixing issues with Civil War

  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

