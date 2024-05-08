Build 1.0.12

Hey folks,

Here are some more fixes and additions to the game:

Fixed: Echo no longer gets stuck if you delete the bot station while he is working on it.

Fixed: Move/build building no longer checks the mouse position, but rather the tile that was clicked on. -> face palm moment. This should lead to more reliable placement, no more overlapping buildings or accidentally placing stuff out of range.

Fixed: You can no longer accidentally upgrade, demolish, or move buildings with a right-click or middle-click. Left-click is now the main button action.

Made some improvements to the ‘move’ function so that it works more reliably.

Fixed: Biofuel bots will 100%-most-definitely ignore the lowest crop that’s available in your inventory (unless they have no other choice)

Added: Removed the strange computer from peoples farms. It will spawn when you create a new farm but it is now treated as a decoration so that means you can demolish it if you’d like. (This should also help people trigger the Architect achievement)

Added: You can now inspect berry bushes, no more guessing which ones you have already planted.

Added: Berry bushes now also appear under Pinion’s statistics tab.

Added: Splunk now ignores giant crops, and Slate who might be digging up a fossil on an otherwise completely empty crop patch.

Fixed: After using the demolish function in the bees tab, clicking to place a bush maintains the bulldozer icon.

Added: When focus mode is enabled, in other words, when crop/biofuel production time is doubled, the crop growth times will also double in the UI window that pops up when hovering over a crop.

I just wanted to quickly clarify that the ‘black screen bug fix’ actually fixes the game for people who couldn’t interact with it in any shape or form. You may occasionally encounter a black screen, and if the game is responsive, restarting should fix the issue. We’ve noticed that if the game is not in focus when it loads then it might not trigger the transparency correctly. We’re working on fixing this too but at least players can now interact with the game!

Thank you!