Pixel Paint Together update for 8 May 2024

aspect ratio tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 14303459 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy

resizing window made some stuff look wobbly, hopefully fixed some of it.

let me know if more wonkiness to fix.

