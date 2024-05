Share · View all patches · Build 14303449 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 10:46:09 UTC by Wendy

There's a new track: Great Britain! I'm working on the big 1.0 update but it's still some months of work to get everything I want in so I thought I'd share a bit of something in the meanwhile.

Join the Discord server for a small preview of the upcoming car setup feature.

Thanks for your patience!