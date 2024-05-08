Thrive Patch 0.6.6.1

This is a quick patch release to address some of the biggest issues with the previous release. This doesn't fix every single issue report we got after 0.6.6 as many of the issues still don't have known root causes and wouldn't be easily fixable in a small amount of time. The biggest visible things are the fixed organelle models as well as fixing the size and position of many GUI elements.

The version of the included Thrive Launcher was also recently updated. This new launcher version will now show a warning if the current CPU is detected as not being suitable for running Thrive.

Please continue reporting any bugs with loading saves or the game locking up (as we'll need more information to track down this problem).

Patch Notes