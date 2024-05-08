Fixes and changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14303322 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 13:06:22 UTC by Wendy

achievement trigger, clamp play area, items grey, resize window

Achievements should trigger on pack complete instead of the next completion now.

The visible play area is clamped to stop scrolling off into infinity by accident

Equipables are now grey when not collected to give better contrast for what you actually own

Should have got rid of the unity icon? Im not sure yet tho ːlunar2019crylaughingpigː

And window should be resizeable now ːlunar2019piginablanketː

let me know however you feel comfortable if you have any suggestions or bugs youd like me to fix ːlunar2019piginablanketː