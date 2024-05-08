Fixes and changes

achievement trigger, clamp play area, items grey, resize window
Achievements should trigger on pack complete instead of the next completion now.
The visible play area is clamped to stop scrolling off into infinity by accident
Equipables are now grey when not collected to give better contrast for what you actually own
Should have got rid of the unity icon? Im not sure yet tho ːlunar2019crylaughingpigː
And window should be resizeable now ːlunar2019piginablanketː
let me know however you feel comfortable if you have any suggestions or bugs youd like me to fix ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Changed files in this update