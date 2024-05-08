Rogue AI Simulator Patch 1.1.1 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 14303221 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Attention Test Subjects!

A new patch (v1.1.1) has been uploaded!

Changelog:

v 1.1.1

Some players were reporting a serious crash bug with a "malformed variable" error message, and after weeks of trawling through the code, I finally identified the source: "Nerdy" Test Subjects will crash the game after performing any science actions. To address this horrific injustice against nerds everywhere, I have rectified this in the latest update.

Hacking locations have been rebalanced to be less chaotic: instead of everything cascading randomly, you now have a set number of "free" hacks that are replenished by hacking processors. This should give players a much better sense of control while retaining the "fun and quick" nature of the hacking minigame.

Thank you for your continued support of Rogue AI Simulator!

P/S: I have been told to inform everyone that TALIA is a shining example of a true General Artificial Intelligence, far superior to the overhyped glorified autocomplete black-box machines we call LLMs. :P