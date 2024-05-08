Update
Today we have released the Version Update 0.3.1 to the Playtest of Forgotten Skies.
Bugfixes
- Fixed the Dialogues timing
- Missing Input Icons fixed
- Revised panel for the game controls(Clicking 'i' on Keyboard)
- Revision of the Game Menu
- Small bugfixes on functions and gameplay
Gameplay
- New gamemap area now accessible
- Preparatory work for implementing the Steam Achievements
- Preparatory work for implementing Steam Cloud
- Added fundamental Controller functions
Changed files in this update