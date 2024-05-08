 Skip to content

Forgotten Skies Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Version Update 0.3.1

Version Update 0.3.1

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

Today we have released the Version Update 0.3.1 to the Playtest of Forgotten Skies.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed the Dialogues timing
  • Missing Input Icons fixed
  • Revised panel for the game controls(Clicking 'i' on Keyboard)
  • Revision of the Game Menu
  • Small bugfixes on functions and gameplay

Gameplay

  • New gamemap area now accessible
  • Preparatory work for implementing the Steam Achievements
  • Preparatory work for implementing Steam Cloud
  • Added fundamental Controller functions

