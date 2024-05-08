- Addition of Gold enemies. 10% of the Japanese fighters now have a gold identification circle representing Japanese Aces. When killed, you get a Wing Power Up.
- Wing Power Up: You gain a wingman. Up to two wingmen follow your every move and fire in sync. You could shoot up to 12 bullets at the same time if you upgraded your machine guns.
- Small fixes to the objectives.
- Memory leak from the rockets fixed.
Ace Pilot Pacific update for 8 May 2024
Version 1.011
Patchnotes via Steam Community
