Farm Manager World update for 8 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240508.305

Patch 0.8.20240508.305 · Last edited 8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for American campaign steps
Fix for displaying employees in slaughterhouse
Fix for pruducing resources without resources on second production line
Added option for choosing same production on second line
Fix for perennial plants to not hibernate in glasshouses

