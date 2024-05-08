Temporarily available: Unique premium squads for the USSR and USA

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On the night of May 8th, 1945, the document that marked the unconditional victory of the Allied forces over Nazi Germany and the end of World War II in Europe came into effect.

From May 8th (13:00 UTC) to May 12th (13:00 UTC), several unique premium squads for the Allies will temporarily return to the shop for Gold!

Premium squads for the USSR

Assaulters with PPD-40 DSZ (BR IV)

The squad consists of 4 soldiers armed with a rare variant of the PPD-40, produced by Shipyard No. 202 in Vladivostok, and there is an extra slot for an engineer. This submachine gun is distinguished by its muzzle device, a muzzle brake and compensator and the possibility of installing the SVT-40 bayonet.

Engineers with SKS-31 (BR II)

A squad of 4 engineers armed with a prototype self-loading carbine of the Simonov system. From the outside, it already closely resembles the final version of the SKS, adopted for service in 1949, except that its 7.62x54R cartridge is completely different, making it a full-fledged rifle. The integral 5-round magazine can be loaded with stripper clips or one cartridge at a time.

Premium squads for the USA

Assaulters with UD M42 (BR II)

A 5 soldier squad: 4 assaulters and an engineer with a wide range of buildable structures, armed with a uniquely designed American submachine gun with a double magazine. The small magazine capacity is compensated by fast reload times and overall low recoil.

Fighter pilot with Tempest MK.V (BR V)

A British fighter with four 20 mm Hispano Mk.V cannons and two 500 lb bombs. This versatile armament allows it to provide both air support for the infantry and easily deal with enemy aircraft.