Small Update (V1.042)

Not being able to get any new upgrades after lvl 14 made later loops less interesting. So you can now keep earning gold even after reaching maximum level. This should also make going through new zones more worthwile. Later zones sometimes felt grindy if your build was lacking damage, so i reduced health of some enemies.
- You can now keep earning gold even after reaching maximum level
- Increased gold earned when entering 4th loop portal by 2 (when below lvl 14)
- Bullet upgrades now add special attribute if weapon has less than 2 attributes (previously you only got special attribute if weapon didn't have any attributes)
- Reduced wizard health from 60 to 55
- Reduced ghost health from 60 to 55
- Reduced spider health from 85 to 80
- Reduced eskimo health from 70 to 65
- Reduced penguin health from 80 to 75
- Reduced yeti health from 110 to 100
- Reduced magmablob health from 110 to 100
- Reduced knight health from 120 to 110
- Reduced dragon health from 140 to 130
Changed files in this update