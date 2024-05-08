Small Update (V1.042)

Not being able to get any new upgrades after lvl 14 made later loops less interesting. So you can now keep earning gold even after reaching maximum level. This should also make going through new zones more worthwile. Later zones sometimes felt grindy if your build was lacking damage, so i reduced health of some enemies.

Increased gold earned when entering 4th loop portal by 2 (when below lvl 14)

Bullet upgrades now add special attribute if weapon has less than 2 attributes (previously you only got special attribute if weapon didn't have any attributes)

Reduced wizard health from 60 to 55

Reduced ghost health from 60 to 55

Reduced spider health from 85 to 80

Reduced eskimo health from 70 to 65

Reduced penguin health from 80 to 75

Reduced yeti health from 110 to 100

Reduced magmablob health from 110 to 100

Reduced knight health from 120 to 110

Reduced dragon health from 140 to 130