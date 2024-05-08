 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Die by the Blade update for 8 May 2024

Patch Notes for 5/8/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14302940 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed performance issues on Epic Games build in Host Duel and Host Tournament lobbies caused by Steam online subsystem
  • Added Grindstone splash screen
  • Host/ranked duel mode is now unlocked from level 1
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1154671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link