- Fixed performance issues on Epic Games build in Host Duel and Host Tournament lobbies caused by Steam online subsystem
- Added Grindstone splash screen
- Host/ranked duel mode is now unlocked from level 1
- Minor bug fixes
Die by the Blade update for 8 May 2024
Patch Notes for 5/8/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
