- Fixed translations where texts overlapped each other.
- Reward Panel Animation shortened.
- Combat End Animation shortened.
- Couple of other QQL improvements.
- Fixed a bug which disabled everything in shop when right clicked.
- Shortened card play animation.
- Fixed a bug which crashed game during loads.
- Added hero icons to character selection scene. There are two heroes in the game right now.
Moon's Creed: Prologue update for 8 May 2024
08/05/2024 Hotfixes
