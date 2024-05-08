 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moon's Creed: Prologue update for 8 May 2024

08/05/2024 Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14302912 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed translations where texts overlapped each other.
  • Reward Panel Animation shortened.
  • Combat End Animation shortened.
  • Couple of other QQL improvements.
  • Fixed a bug which disabled everything in shop when right clicked.
  • Shortened card play animation.
  • Fixed a bug which crashed game during loads.
  • Added hero icons to character selection scene. There are two heroes in the game right now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2881891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link