We are excited to announce the release of Beam Eye Tracker v2.2.0. This update ensures 0% GPU load for the Eye Tracking Overlay and all other functionalities, except for the Privacy Filter feature, while bringing other enhancements designed to improve your tracking experience with minimal system impact.

Eye Tracking Overlay Optimizations

0% GPU Usage for Eye Tracking Overlay: We've reduced the GPU load to 0% by shifting processing to the CPU, now requiring only an additional 1-3% CPU usage depending on your processor.

Increased Frame Rate and Responsiveness: The overlay now operates at the camera's FPS, providing smoother motion and significantly lower latency. Previously, it was capped at 30fps to reduce processing demands on the GPU.

Resolved Compatibility Issues: We've resolved the notorious "Black Screen Issue" associated with outdated drivers by eliminating the dependence on OpenGL.

Overlay Behavior Adjustments: Optimized to disappear seamlessly when hidden, especially during recording sessions with OBS, to enhance recording clarity.

UX and Performance Enhancements

Improved Guidance for Users: A new first-time popup guide has been introduced for the eye tracking overlay to facilitate user onboarding.

Enhanced Visual Quality: GIFs on feature cards are now rendered with higher quality, ensuring a more visually appealing experience.

Bug Fixes