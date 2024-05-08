7.00 Public Beta 5 now available

New week, new beta, as we continue on the road to X4 7.00! Today we have made 7.00 Beta 5 available to you, and we would like to draw your attention to two particular elements that we need your feedback on:
[Feedback Request] New Standard Input Profile for Controllers
At the beginning of the 7.00 public beta we mentioned that we had introduced a customisable radial menu for quick access to actions in the game. This is designed to make X4 more accessible and enjoyable for players who use controllers, joysticks and HOTAS devices.
With today's release of Beta 5, we have gone one step further and added a new default controller profile to the game. We'd like to ask you to try out this new default profile and let us know how you feel about the default settings, which mappings you find better, etc. Please share your feedback in the corresponding Egosoft forum thread.
The default controller profile has been changed, specifically to make the new radial menus available on controllers (via buttons X and Y). If you have a custom profile already, it will not be affected. To try out the changes, save your custom profile and load the profile called "Default - Keyboard & Mouse / Controller".
Please note that all of this is still "work in progress". We will continue to work on these controller profiles and things will likely change as the beta progresses.
[Feedback Request] Subordinates Manual Ware Basket
In version 7.00, a new feature allows users to select specific goods for a subordinate ship to trade. Previously, when adding a subordinate to a commander, the goods traded were selected automatically. Now, players can access the ship's behavior menu and manually choose the wares to trade, after first deselecting the 'Automatic' option. This enables players to exclude any goods they do not want the ship to trade; note that at least one item must be selected. If multiple goods are chosen, the ship will search for trades based on this selection, prioritizing goods that the station identifies as critical.
Please test this feature and share your feedback in this Egosoft forum thread. Thank you in advance.
How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?
Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.00 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.
Please share your feedback / bug report in our Public Beta Feedback forum. Before doing so, please make sure you read the Public Beta Rules and Information, which you can find in a sticky thread at the top of that forum.
7.00 Public Beta 5 Changelog
(visit our forum for the full 7.00 changelog overview)
-
[Beta 5] Added Wayward Scion gamestart.
-
[Beta 5] Added option to disable automatic reset of VE Goggles (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Added option to adjust intensity of UI glow (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Added configurable ware baskets for station-based miners (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Added new default controller profile (see Input Profiles feedback thread).
-
[Beta 5] Removed message ticker rotation while shown on top of menu (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Removed message ticker appearing for normal messages while menus are open (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Improved high speed carrier undocking.
-
[Beta 5] Improved capital ship combat movement (further improvement to 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Improved Flee behaviour if player intervenes with order to dock (further improvement in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Improved UI colour differentiation between Realm of the Trinity and Kha'ak factions.
-
[Beta 5] Improved colour variation of paint mods on Teladi E ships (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Improved icons for various ship types.
-
[Beta 5] Improved dataleak visuals.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed final basic tutorial recommending playing Timelines if extension is not enabled (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed Dal Busta not being available to talk to continue Hatikvah story.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed falling through floor in certain situations.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed moving characters sometimes adopting T-pose when interrupting turning animation (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed player being left behind when NPC activates transporter (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed ejected NPC pilots not speaking (problem introduced in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed name of Crane E (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed hatch on Xenon B becoming invisible (new feature in 7.00).
-
[Beta 5] Fixed mouse cursor emulation for controller becoming active in Start menu after attempting to change input mapping.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed cases of button auto-repeat not working on Linux when keeping joystick buttons pressed, e.g. during menu navigation.
-
[Beta 5] Fixed joysticks on Linux sometimes changing input mode incorrectly.
