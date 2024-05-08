7.00 Public Beta 5 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 14302718 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New week, new beta, as we continue on the road to X4 7.00! Today we have made 7.00 Beta 5 available to you, and we would like to draw your attention to two particular elements that we need your feedback on:

At the beginning of the 7.00 public beta we mentioned that we had introduced a customisable radial menu for quick access to actions in the game. This is designed to make X4 more accessible and enjoyable for players who use controllers, joysticks and HOTAS devices.

With today's release of Beta 5, we have gone one step further and added a new default controller profile to the game. We'd like to ask you to try out this new default profile and let us know how you feel about the default settings, which mappings you find better, etc. Please share your feedback in the corresponding Egosoft forum thread.

The default controller profile has been changed, specifically to make the new radial menus available on controllers (via buttons X and Y). If you have a custom profile already, it will not be affected. To try out the changes, save your custom profile and load the profile called "Default - Keyboard & Mouse / Controller".

Please note that all of this is still "work in progress". We will continue to work on these controller profiles and things will likely change as the beta progresses.

In version 7.00, a new feature allows users to select specific goods for a subordinate ship to trade. Previously, when adding a subordinate to a commander, the goods traded were selected automatically. Now, players can access the ship's behavior menu and manually choose the wares to trade, after first deselecting the 'Automatic' option. This enables players to exclude any goods they do not want the ship to trade; note that at least one item must be selected. If multiple goods are chosen, the ship will search for trades based on this selection, prioritizing goods that the station identifies as critical.

Please test this feature and share your feedback in this Egosoft forum thread. Thank you in advance.

How Do I Take Part in the Public Beta?

Every player who owns X4: Foundations has the opportunity to download the new 7.00 Public Beta version. In order to ensure that beta participants are aware of the risks and rules involved, we ask all interested players to visit our forum, where they will find the rules and disclaimers, as well as practical instructions for participating in the beta. Follow this link to our forum - no registration required - to find the relevant information.

Please share your feedback / bug report in our Public Beta Feedback forum. Before doing so, please make sure you read the Public Beta Rules and Information, which you can find in a sticky thread at the top of that forum.

7.00 Public Beta 5 Changelog

