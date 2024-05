Share · View all patches · Build 14302711 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Optimization:

The cleared stages will no longer be closed.

Added extra new save slots.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the issue of premature interruption of automatic dialogue voice.

Fixed the strengthening ability of the card "The Trinity".

Fixed the charging explanation of the card "DEF & ATK".