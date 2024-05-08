Patch 0.3.0.0 Update: City Expansion for Boba Bar: Bubble Tea Tycoon

Share · View all patches · Build 14302609 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 16:33:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey Bubble Tea Entrepreneurs,

Say hello to skyscrapers, fast-paced crowds, and, of course, even more bubble tea and cat madness.

Key Highlights:

Chic New Venue: Discover the vibrant city center, where the art is as fresh as our ingredients and the digital billboards shine almost as bright as your future.

Unlock on Day 10: Gear up to unlock the city scene after your 10th day of business. Brush up on your budgeting—city life is pricey but profitable!

Upgrade Your Customer Base: With high rents come high rollers. Attract a wealthier clientele eager to spend more on your gourmet bubble tea.

Prepare to dive into the vibrant city atmosphere, where every challenge is just another flavor in the great bubble tea blend of life. I hope you relish this bustling new setting as you continue to shake, stir, and expand your bubble tea empire.

I have also launched a Ko-fi page for anyone interested in giving some extra support!

Check out the brand new landing page for Kwaussie Studios! https://www.kwaussiestudios.com.au/