Build 2454: Patch Notes

Hello everyone and happy Friday!
We have a new patch that fixes a few things including some rivals and pricing wars issues!
Changelog:
-
Upgraded Unity version to prevent issue causing some players to get stuck in the loading screen
-
Fixed issue where Special Rivals could come back after being defeated. If you currently have that problem, they should be gone again in the patch!
-
Fixed some issues causing AI store prices to be set incorrectly
-
Fixed AI stores reacting to your prices while you're still "temporarily closed"
-
Fixed issue causing time to freeze and the rivals list to disappear
-
Fixed issue causing rivals to hire the wrong employees for their store
-
Fixed rival "price wars" changing by pennies each day. Rivals should only adjust their prices if it hits a certain threshold of a change (which is based on the previous price of the item - meaning more expensive items require a larger change in price before the rivals will adjust)
-
Fixed a couple issues that were causing the "End of Day" summary not to appear
-
Fixed if your furniture delivery gets cancelled you get no text message notification from the store
-
Fixed exiting 1 12 St Warehouse would put you on the sidewalk
-
Fixed issue causing vehicles to get stuck in the tree near 6th Ave / 1st St
-
Removed cash registers from General US Trucks, as they are not functional there
-
Fixed a couple new demands were still slipping through the headhunters' recruitment when "equipment demand" was selected as a "deal breaker"
-
Fixed help link to Computer Monitor in the Computer Workstation screen
-
Prevented illegal characters from being used in business names
-
Fixed issue causing players to get trapped by a hand truck or flatbed
-
Fixed issue that was causing training to decrease wages at a certain point
- Note - Manually training or HR training will increase wages, but it should still be cheaper than hiring them at 100% skill
- If you previously had this glitch and ended up with employees at $0, those employees' wages will be adjusted
-
Fixed MarketInsider counting some special stores and the Casino in the providers list
- Note: Numbers won't update until midnight, so you won't see the change immediately when loading the game
-
Chinese localization
- Fixed Chinese names not appearing in the Rivals list
- Fixed Chinese localization not appearing when selling a building
-
Gas Station Vehicle Repair Garage
- Fixed couldn't click to enter inside the garage
- Fixed couldn't click on the vehicle if you exit while inside the garage
- Fixed could fall through the ground if you crashed hard into a certain spot in the back
A couple known issues we are still looking into:
-
Some players are having trouble with custom music stopping randomly
-
Some players are having a strange "doubled music" issue at the casino
-
Some players lock up when using "Save & Exit"
- Note: Manually saving and then exiting seems to work fine
A continued thanks to everyone sending in the bug reports so we can fix them!
Now enjoy the patch as we continue to work on EA 0.6!
~Hovgaard Games
