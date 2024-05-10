 Skip to content

Big Ambitions update for 10 May 2024

Build 2454: Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14302557 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone and happy Friday!

We have a new patch that fixes a few things including some rivals and pricing wars issues!

Changelog:

  • Upgraded Unity version to prevent issue causing some players to get stuck in the loading screen

  • Fixed issue where Special Rivals could come back after being defeated. If you currently have that problem, they should be gone again in the patch!

  • Fixed some issues causing AI store prices to be set incorrectly

  • Fixed AI stores reacting to your prices while you're still "temporarily closed"

  • Fixed issue causing time to freeze and the rivals list to disappear

  • Fixed issue causing rivals to hire the wrong employees for their store

  • Fixed rival "price wars" changing by pennies each day. Rivals should only adjust their prices if it hits a certain threshold of a change (which is based on the previous price of the item - meaning more expensive items require a larger change in price before the rivals will adjust)

  • Fixed a couple issues that were causing the "End of Day" summary not to appear

  • Fixed if your furniture delivery gets cancelled you get no text message notification from the store

  • Fixed exiting 1 12 St Warehouse would put you on the sidewalk

  • Fixed issue causing vehicles to get stuck in the tree near 6th Ave / 1st St

  • Removed cash registers from General US Trucks, as they are not functional there

  • Fixed a couple new demands were still slipping through the headhunters' recruitment when "equipment demand" was selected as a "deal breaker"

  • Fixed help link to Computer Monitor in the Computer Workstation screen

  • Prevented illegal characters from being used in business names

  • Fixed issue causing players to get trapped by a hand truck or flatbed

  • Fixed issue that was causing training to decrease wages at a certain point

    • Note - Manually training or HR training will increase wages, but it should still be cheaper than hiring them at 100% skill
    • If you previously had this glitch and ended up with employees at $0, those employees' wages will be adjusted

  • Fixed MarketInsider counting some special stores and the Casino in the providers list

    • Note: Numbers won't update until midnight, so you won't see the change immediately when loading the game

  • Chinese localization

    • Fixed Chinese names not appearing in the Rivals list
    • Fixed Chinese localization not appearing when selling a building

  • Gas Station Vehicle Repair Garage

    • Fixed couldn't click to enter inside the garage
    • Fixed couldn't click on the vehicle if you exit while inside the garage
    • Fixed could fall through the ground if you crashed hard into a certain spot in the back
A couple known issues we are still looking into:

  • Some players are having trouble with custom music stopping randomly

  • Some players are having a strange "doubled music" issue at the casino

  • Some players lock up when using "Save & Exit"

    • Note: Manually saving and then exiting seems to work fine

A continued thanks to everyone sending in the bug reports so we can fix them!

Now enjoy the patch as we continue to work on EA 0.6!

~Hovgaard Games

