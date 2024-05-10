Build 2454: Patch Notes

We have a new patch that fixes a few things including some rivals and pricing wars issues!

Upgraded Unity version to prevent issue causing some players to get stuck in the loading screen

Fixed issue where Special Rivals could come back after being defeated. If you currently have that problem, they should be gone again in the patch!

Fixed some issues causing AI store prices to be set incorrectly

Fixed AI stores reacting to your prices while you're still "temporarily closed"

Fixed issue causing time to freeze and the rivals list to disappear

Fixed issue causing rivals to hire the wrong employees for their store

Fixed rival "price wars" changing by pennies each day. Rivals should only adjust their prices if it hits a certain threshold of a change (which is based on the previous price of the item - meaning more expensive items require a larger change in price before the rivals will adjust)

Fixed a couple issues that were causing the "End of Day" summary not to appear

Fixed if your furniture delivery gets cancelled you get no text message notification from the store

Fixed exiting 1 12 St Warehouse would put you on the sidewalk

Fixed issue causing vehicles to get stuck in the tree near 6th Ave / 1st St

Removed cash registers from General US Trucks, as they are not functional there

Fixed a couple new demands were still slipping through the headhunters' recruitment when "equipment demand" was selected as a "deal breaker"

Fixed help link to Computer Monitor in the Computer Workstation screen

Prevented illegal characters from being used in business names

Fixed issue causing players to get trapped by a hand truck or flatbed

Fixed issue that was causing training to decrease wages at a certain point Note - Manually training or HR training will increase wages, but it should still be cheaper than hiring them at 100% skill

If you previously had this glitch and ended up with employees at $0, those employees' wages will be adjusted

Fixed MarketInsider counting some special stores and the Casino in the providers list Note: Numbers won't update until midnight, so you won't see the change immediately when loading the game

Chinese localization Fixed Chinese names not appearing in the Rivals list

Fixed Chinese localization not appearing when selling a building