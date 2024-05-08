 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 8 May 2024

Patch 1.144

Share · View all patches · Build 14302544 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • The Dialogue History will no longer show tags
  • You're no longer allowed to use special characters when naming saves
  • Fixed a bug where the Greater Aspect Of Lucifer would not drop the Demonic Essence outside of the story quest

Gameplay Changes:

  • Reduced the Attribute Check Bonus of the Skill of the "Background Musician"-Skill from 50% of the WP of the bard to 30%

Quality of Life:

  • Sped up the dissolve animation on the questmap and you can move while the experience orb floats
  • Reduced the small delay between the skill message and the execution of the skill during an npc turn
  • Added the ability to increase the row amount for skills in battle
  • Moved the combat log to the right side
  • Added keybinding options to cycle and wait on quest map
  • You can now open the character page in the training menu by simply right-clicking on the adventurers

