Patch 1.144

Bugfixes:
- The Dialogue History will no longer show tags
- You're no longer allowed to use special characters when naming saves
- Fixed a bug where the Greater Aspect Of Lucifer would not drop the Demonic Essence outside of the story quest
Gameplay Changes:
- Reduced the Attribute Check Bonus of the Skill of the "Background Musician"-Skill from 50% of the WP of the bard to 30%
Quality of Life:
- Sped up the dissolve animation on the questmap and you can move while the experience orb floats
- Reduced the small delay between the skill message and the execution of the skill during an npc turn
- Added the ability to increase the row amount for skills in battle
- Moved the combat log to the right side
- Added keybinding options to cycle and wait on quest map
- You can now open the character page in the training menu by simply right-clicking on the adventurers
