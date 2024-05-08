 Skip to content

The Singer update for 8 May 2024

Version 0.70 is ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 14302471 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Ria's story continues at full speed!
290 images and 33 animations added.
Gallery has been updated.
Added MAC version (Unfortunately I couldn't test the MAC version, but I'm sure it will work fine)

