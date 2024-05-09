Clothing Store Simulator: Prologue is Coming Soon! Wishlist now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14302442 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 23:13:11 UTC by Wendy



Get ready to test your clothing store management skills for free in Clothing Store Simulator: Prologue! Wishlist now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2937710/Clothing_Store_Simulator_Prologue/

Why stop at Prologue? Wishlist Clothing Store Simulator too!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2923390/Clothing_Store_Simulator/

The Prologue will offer some of the features that will be available in the full version of Clothing Store Simulator!

Use the in-game computer.

Use it to control the prices, order new items, sign brand deals, and follow market trends.

Customize your store.

Rearrange furniture, order decorative elements, and expand the shopping zone and the warehouse, and move clothing items around to make the store of your dreams.

Make brand deals.

Find and sign brand deals to expand your store's clothing catalog, bringing new customers and more cash inflow.

Follow the trends.

Remove out-of-fashion clothes from the shopping floor and into the warehouse. Buy trending items to attract fashion lovers to your store.

Dress your customers.

Dresses, shirts, pants, and more clothing items are available in-game!