Racing Festival Announcement 🏎️

Share · View all patches · Build 14302426 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Start your engines!

You may have all noticed the island we silently added to Race Island in 1.8 Update.

It serves another purpose other than just being an extra track. We are going all-in on racing in May with a new track being released every week from May 16 to June 6.

Each track will be active with leaderboards as part of this Seasonal Event but only for a limited time!

Here is the schedule for release:

Sandstone Circuit: May 16th (LAND)

Laguna Mojada: Mary 23rd (SEA)

Eagle Run: May 30th (AIR)

Surfside Sprint: June 6th (LAND)

Every new track will be active until the end of the Seasonal Event (June 17th) and will award you beautiful Seasonal Decals!

But that’s not all!

We will be testing our own skills against some of the best Content Creators Trailmakers have to offer:

May 16: Flashbulb vs. Little Corn Dogs

May 23: Flashbulb vs. Yzuei

May 30: Flashbulb vs. ScrapMan

June 6: Flashbulb vs. lukkram

Follow our Twitch and our YouTube to get notified when we go live!

We’ll also do a special edition of the Build Challenge on May 31st but more info on that later.

VROOM VROOM, TRAILMAKERS. 🏎