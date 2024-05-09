 Skip to content

Recolit update for 9 May 2024

5 new languages available, and you can now stream the entirety of the game!

9 May 2024

Hello, this is Image Labo.
Today we have an update and a few other announcements.

Added support for 5 new languages

.

We have added the following 5 new languages.
Thank you very much to all the translators!

  • Korean : Jin Ikejima
  • Russian : nonotion
  • Spanish (Latin America) : Gabriel Alonzo
  • Portuguese (Brazil) : Thiago Mania
  • Turkish : Hasan Hüseyin Şahin & Kivi

The entire range is now available!

Streaming was previously limited to Stage 2, but the limitation has been removed today.

Streaming Guidelines : https://image-labo.com/recolit/en/#support

We will participate in LudoNarraCon with a sale

.

We are glad to announce that Recolit will be participating in the LudoNarraCon, a festival of narrative games, with a sale.
Starting today, you can purchase our game at a discounted price for about a week, and we hope you will enjoy it!

Changed files in this update

