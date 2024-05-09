5 new languages available, and you can now stream the entirety of the game!

Share · View all patches · Build 14302334 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is Image Labo.

Today we have an update and a few other announcements.

Added support for 5 new languages

We have added the following 5 new languages.

Thank you very much to all the translators!

Korean : Jin Ikejima

Russian : nonotion

Spanish (Latin America) : Gabriel Alonzo

Portuguese (Brazil) : Thiago Mania

Turkish : Hasan Hüseyin Şahin & Kivi

The entire range is now available!

Streaming was previously limited to Stage 2, but the limitation has been removed today.

Streaming Guidelines : https://image-labo.com/recolit/en/#support

We will participate in LudoNarraCon with a sale

We are glad to announce that Recolit will be participating in the LudoNarraCon, a festival of narrative games, with a sale.

Starting today, you can purchase our game at a discounted price for about a week, and we hope you will enjoy it!