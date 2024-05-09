5 new languages available, and you can now stream the entirety of the game!

Hello, this is Image Labo.
Today we have an update and a few other announcements.
Added support for 5 new languages
.
We have added the following 5 new languages.
Thank you very much to all the translators!
- Korean : Jin Ikejima
- Russian : nonotion
- Spanish (Latin America) : Gabriel Alonzo
- Portuguese (Brazil) : Thiago Mania
- Turkish : Hasan Hüseyin Şahin & Kivi
The entire range is now available!
Streaming was previously limited to Stage 2, but the limitation has been removed today.
Streaming Guidelines : https://image-labo.com/recolit/en/#support
We will participate in LudoNarraCon with a sale
.
We are glad to announce that Recolit will be participating in the LudoNarraCon, a festival of narrative games, with a sale.
Starting today, you can purchase our game at a discounted price for about a week, and we hope you will enjoy it!
Changed files in this update