 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 8 May 2024

Update 0.5.16

Share · View all patches · Build 14302263 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 11:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

― Fixed a bug that prevented specifying the number of items in the warehouse.
― Improved the operation of the warehouse.
― Fixed a bug that "Discard" did not work in the warehouse.
― Improved the display of items in the "Use Items" window (lower left corner of the screen) by grouping them together for better visibility.
The item selection loop has been improved.
― A confirmation message is now displayed when using the scroll of return.
― Fixed a bug that the effect of charge magic remains.
― The menu can be opened while dashing.
― All actions now pick up money automatically.
― The menu can now be opened while dashing or evading.
― Improved dropped items so that they do not float in the air.
― Fixed the stage map.
― The golden treasure chests that tend to produce high rarities now appear in the treasure room after the 25th floor.
― The sensing scroll now displays drop items and treasure chests on the mini-map.
― The mini-map has been improved.
― Fixed a behavior that normal attack from the end of a dash becomes a special attack when a wand and a rifle sword are equipped.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2162821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link