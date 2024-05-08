Update 0.5.16

― Fixed a bug that prevented specifying the number of items in the warehouse.

― Improved the operation of the warehouse.

― Fixed a bug that "Discard" did not work in the warehouse.

― Improved the display of items in the "Use Items" window (lower left corner of the screen) by grouping them together for better visibility.

The item selection loop has been improved.

― A confirmation message is now displayed when using the scroll of return.

― Fixed a bug that the effect of charge magic remains.

― The menu can be opened while dashing.

― All actions now pick up money automatically.

― The menu can now be opened while dashing or evading.

― Improved dropped items so that they do not float in the air.

― Fixed the stage map.

― The golden treasure chests that tend to produce high rarities now appear in the treasure room after the 25th floor.

― The sensing scroll now displays drop items and treasure chests on the mini-map.

― The mini-map has been improved.

― Fixed a behavior that normal attack from the end of a dash becomes a special attack when a wand and a rifle sword are equipped.