Release Patch #4

A small change for breeding but hopefully a welcoming one! There has been a bit of feedback around how long breeding takes and asking for some ways to speed it up:

Eating flies now speeds up the breeding process!

Similar to baby frogs eating flies, increasing fly XP will also increase the time taken off breeding.

Eating golden flies will take a lot of time off the breeding.

Added a pink bar when controlling a frog that is currently breeding to indicate how much breeding time is left

slightly increased the default time it takes for breeding. However now that breeding time can be decreased by eating flies, the overall time for breeding is still much shorter

Bugfixes