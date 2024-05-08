Release Patch #4

A small change for breeding but hopefully a welcoming one! There has been a bit of feedback around how long breeding takes and asking for some ways to speed it up:
- Eating flies now speeds up the breeding process!
- Similar to baby frogs eating flies, increasing fly XP will also increase the time taken off breeding.
- Eating golden flies will take a lot of time off the breeding.
- Added a pink bar when controlling a frog that is currently breeding to indicate how much breeding time is left
- slightly increased the default time it takes for breeding. However now that breeding time can be decreased by eating flies, the overall time for breeding is still much shorter
Bugfixes
- pushed a protentional fix for seeing a gray screen when starting the game
Changed files in this update