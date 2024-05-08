Fixed a bug regarding Kiara's panties #30. Fixed oversized instructions for a couple of minigames in Episode 10. Fixed voiceovers that didn't match with text. Fixed recovery of top right buttons after an explicit scene.
Helping the Hotties update for 8 May 2024
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Red Falls Season 1 Content Depot 1590731
- Loading history…
DLC 2233070 Depot 2233070
- Loading history…
DLC 2483780 Depot 2483780
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update