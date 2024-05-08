 Skip to content

Helping the Hotties update for 8 May 2024

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14302089 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug regarding Kiara's panties #30. Fixed oversized instructions for a couple of minigames in Episode 10. Fixed voiceovers that didn't match with text. Fixed recovery of top right buttons after an explicit scene.

