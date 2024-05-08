- Updated all areas with scrolling to be faster.
- Fixed sliders not updating correctly when changing too quickly.
- Pylons and doors will now update their sound with the SFX audio setting properly.
Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 8 May 2024
Patch 0.10.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
