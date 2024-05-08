 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 8 May 2024

Patch 0.10.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14302052 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated all areas with scrolling to be faster.
  • Fixed sliders not updating correctly when changing too quickly.
  • Pylons and doors will now update their sound with the SFX audio setting properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2810291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link