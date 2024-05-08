"Snow Reach " Server Maintenance for May 8th

Share · View all patches · Build 14301942 · Last edited 8 May 2024 – 10:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Dear Director,

To enhance your gaming experience, the Logistics Department plans to perform server maintenance at 18:30 on May 8th, with an expected maintenance duration of 1 hour.

During the server maintenance, certain areas of the Welfare Home will be temporarily closed for the inspection and maintenance of the Reality Anchors. We kindly ask that you arrange your schedule in advance to prevent any unnecessary disruptions.

Once the maintenance is completed, the Welfare Home will reopen, and the latest update supplies will be sent to your office email.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

【Maintenance Time】

May 8, 2024, from 18:30 to 19:30

【Update Content】

I. New Features and Optimizations:

The leader selection interface now displays the basic attributes of the leader. Skill time point tags now feature clickable descriptions in a pop-up box. Skill descriptions have been optimized to adjust phrases that include defeat conditions for the player or the enemy, such as "defeat the allied leader" or "defeat the enemy leader," according to their actual effects. Some skill visual effects have been enhanced.

II. Skill and Numerical Adjustments:

The skill "Come Dance" of "Tipsy C4" has been changed to: When entering the field, add one "Psychedelic Stage" to the reserve area.

"Psychedelic Stage": Applies a field effect "Psychedelic Stage: At the end of each turn, the health cap of all subordinates on the field is reduced by 1 point," lasting for 4 turns. The inherited skill "Come Dance - Inheritance" of "Tipsy C4" has been changed to: When defeated, gain one "Psychedelic Stage." The skill "Downsizing" of "As Iris" has been removed. The skill "Horde" of "G.S.N - Radiant Glow" has been changed to: At the end of each turn, all "Grey Swarm" subordinates on your side have their attack and health increased by 2 points. The custom skill "Cognition Interference" of "G.S - Gate" has been changed to: While this subordinate is on the field, other "Grey Swarm" subordinates gain "Vigilance." "Abyss Pain" attack power is adjusted to 2 . "Silky Thorn"health is adjusted to 3. "The Aggregator" gains a new custom skill "Go Down Together": Deals 7 points of damage to the adjacent subordinate, then self-destructs. For ease of understanding, all instant skills will now include "then self-destruct" in their descriptions.

III. Bug Fixes: