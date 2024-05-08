05-08 Estimated downtime for maintenance

Estimated downtime for maintenance

UTC time 10:00-11:00

BUG

Merchant - Fixed the bug that orders cannot be refreshed

Bug fix for non-season character death points

Talent - BUG fix where initial level does not take effect

·The current initial level will take effect when: creating a character, Puwa, and Jingwa

·Hunter adds initial level 10 talent

Adjustment

Volcano T12 Lion Priest/Red Devil/Red Snake, the enemy tracking range is reduced by 1 grid, and the escape distance is increased by 1 grid.

Skeleton King's escape distance increases by 2 blocks

Increase the drop of identification stones from BOSS in all strongholds

The dynamic Healthmax of all outpost boss bosses has been adjusted, and the basic blood volume has been reduced.

The normal Avalon stronghold BOSS refresh time is adjusted to 5 minutes (originally 8 minutes)

The elite Avalon stronghold BOSS refresh is adjusted to 8 minutes (originally 15 minutes)

Adjustments

Prayers of Luck will now also appear on weapons and armor

The prayer of Magic Damage + Critical Chance + will now also appear on weapons.

The overall ranking was renamed to the non-season ranking.

·All non-current characters (marked) characters who die will enter the non-season list and will not enter the current season list.

·Non-season leaderboard rankings will also be considered for inclusion in season settlement rewards in the future (no plan yet)

Adjustments to daily task rewards

·120 activity level rewards 1/2/3 medium cup pet materials, corresponding to season talent level 0/4/8

Cube: Any 1 piece of blue equipment + 500 white souls = box of green equipment of your choice